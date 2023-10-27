Non performance of IPL stars have contributed to England’s slide

Lucknow: Besides England’s all or nothing approach, the below-par performance of their IPL stars has contributed to the defending champions’ catastrophic campaign in the World Cup thus far. As former captain Nasser Hussain pointed out after England’s fourth loss in five games, there is little point looking for scapegoats for the team’s shambolic run.

A team of full of stars, including Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, has not just clicked as a unit. England shed their outdated approach in ODIs to win the Cup four years later but the same band of the players, who contributed to the team’s glorious past in home conditions, has cut a sorry figure on sub-continental tracks. The importance of IPL experience is often paramount in order to crack the white-ball code in India and despite having got tons of T20 league experience under their belt, the likes of Buttler, Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali have flattered to deceive.

There is a world of difference between the T20 and 50-over format but much more was expected for the IPL regulars who know the Indian conditions at the back of their hand.

Sam Curran, the most expensive played in IPL history, too has done nothing to write home about. Equally dismal has been Harry Brook, who hasn’t crossed 30 in three of the four games. He is also a million pound plus IPL buy.

In contrast to the underwhelming showing by England’s IPL stars, their counterparts in Australia and South Africa have performed on the big stage using the acquired knowledge.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has three centuries in five games while Australia’s David Warner smashed his back-to-back hundred in the competition on Wednesday.

CSK and New Zealand opener Devon Conway too has made match-winning contributions. In bowling, Mitchell Santner’s CSK experience has been really handy for the Black Caps and Rachin Ravindra might get some good bucks in the mini-auction in December.