Noah Sadaoui hits twice as FC GOA beat Mohun Bagan SG 4-1

Kolkata: Mohun Bagan Super Giant succumbed to their second straight defeat as FC Goa sealed a comfortable 4-1 victory over them at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 tonight. The Gaurs stepped foot into the City of Joy and put forth a joyous performance orchestrated by their creative attacking duo of Noah Sadaoui and Victor Rodriguez to inflict the biggest loss at home for the Mariners in the ISL.

This was only the second game when the Mohun Bagan Super Giant conceded four goals or more in an ISL fixture. Noah kicked start the processions by converting a spot-kick that the Gaurs earned due to a handball by Manvir Singh inside the 18-yard box. Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith guessed the direction of the kick by Noah perfectly, but the sheer power drilled into the shot by the Moroccan ensured that Manolo Marquez’s men got an early lead in the contest.

The 30-year-old was a menace for the Mohun Bagan Super Giant defensive unit throughout the game though, as he seamlessly switched between flanks to cut into their backline and take shots at Kaith. In fact, the home side’s backline wore an uncharacteristically unarranged look in this game. Brandon Fernandes & Co. were able to break apart them with simple, straightforward through balls, and that resulted in this heavy loss that can likely send tremors down the Kolkata-based club.

Spanish midfielder Rodriguez doubled the lead in the 42nd minute, thanks to a quick one-two that he played with Carl McHugh at the edge of the box. Rodriguez received a curling ball from the right flank, and he teed off a quick pass to McHugh who returned the favour immediately. He collected the ball with sheer finesse, before launching a powerful shot resulting in the ball hitting the back of the net.

An interesting passage of play followed, which had Noah bringing up his brace, thanks to an assist by Brandon, that made the FC Goa star the third-highest assist maker in the ISL. With 22 assists, Brandon is only behind Hugo Boumous (32) and Roy Krishna (23) on the all-time list. Here, he pierced the Mohun Bagan Super Giant defence with a short pass and the move was put to bed by Sadaoui. Dimitrios Petratos produced a breath-taking free-kick late in the added time of the first half to cut the deficit, also breaking FC Goa’s five-match-long streak of keeping clean sheets.

However, that incredible goal couldn’t inspire a fitting comeback, with FC Goa maintaining total stronghold over the game in the second half. Noah came close to getting a hat-trick, but a vigilant Mariners’ defence kept him at bay. Even an overhead kick couldn’t get him to his third strike of the night. Finally, Carlos Martinez capped off the game by scoring his second goal of the season by converting a late spot-kick in the 91st minute of

the game.

Noah delivered an impressive performance oozing all class, as he ran circles around the opposition with his footwork, trickery, and ability to get past the opponents from close places. He netted twice, created a goal-scoring opportunity, and completed 82 per cent of his 34 passes to round off a laudable outing.