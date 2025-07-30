No Worlds for Sable, has ACL surgery

new delhi: Asian Games gold medallist 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable has undergone ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) surgery after suffering the injury during the Monaco Diamond League earlier this month and the Indian will be ruled out of World Athletics Championships in September.

The 30-year-old Sable, the reigning Asian champion and a gold medallist in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, went under the knife in a Mumbai hospital. The procedure was performed under the care of well-known surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

An ACL surgery normally takes at least six months to heal, and it means that Sable will be ruled out of the Tokyo World Championships (September 13-21) and he will be able to come back to action only next year. “During the Monaco Diamond League, I suffered an ACL and meniscus injury to my right knee. I’ve completed my surgery under the expert care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team at Kokilaben Hospital, to whom I’m grateful beyond words,” Sable wrote in a social media post. “It’s a tough setback, but I’m determined to do the hard work and come back stronger.”