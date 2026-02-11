‘No team can be taken lightly’: Tilak Verma on India-Pak match

New Delhi: India are likely to go into Thursday’s T20 World Cup Group A clash against Namibia without the services of swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma, even though he has been discharged from hospital and is recovering well. Tilak Varma confirmed on Wednesday that the left-hander, who was admitted with a stomach infection after the team arrived in Delhi, remains under observation and a final decision will be taken closer to the game. With the marquee encounter against Pakistan looming on February 15, the team management appears inclined to err on the side of caution.



“When we reached Delhi, he had been examined. He went to the hospital for examination. He has been discharged today and he’s doing well. We have one more day before the game, so we’ll decide tomorrow based on how he feels,” Tilak said at the pre-match Press conference. Abhishek’s likely absence means India may tweak their top order. Sanju Samson, who had an extended stint at the nets on Tuesday, is in contention should the management decide against risking Abhishek. Though Samson’s returns in the lead-up have been modest, his experience and flexibility make him aviable option. There is also cautious optimism around Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness. Tilak sought to allay concerns over the pace spearhead. “Jasprit Bumrah is fine and we have one more day. If he’s doing better, the team management will take a call and see if he plays tomorrow,” he said.

India enter the contest as overwhelming favourites, particularly after an India A side bowled Namibia out for under 100 in a pre-tournament warm-up fixture. But Tilak was quick to underline the unpredictability of the format.

“No team can be taken lightly. T20 is a small format. Anything can happen. We will have to bring our A-game forward,” he said.

For Tilak himself, the tournament marks a satisfying return. After injury concerns had cast doubt over his participation, the left-hander has rejoined the World Cup squad with renewed confidence.

“I am happy to be back in the World Cup side. Good routines in the last few weeks have helped me be here. The aim is to win the World Cup. I am always ready to contribute for the team. It didn’t feel like I was returning after a forced break when I played the practice game,” he said.

Attention is already drifting toward the high-voltage India- Pakistan clash in Colombo, a fixture that briefly attracted uncertainty before confirmation of participation.

“We were excited to play and already prepared for the clash against Pakistan. When we got the news, we were excited for the match,” Tilak said. For now, though, India’s focus remains firmly on Namibia. Rankings and reputations may suggest a straightforward outing, but as Tilak reminded, in T20 cricket, certainty is a luxury few can afford.