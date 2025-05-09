No takers for PSL, PCB postpones it

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday postponed the Pakistan Super League (PSL), hours after announcing that the T20 tournament has been shifted to the UAE because of the ongoing military

conflict with India.

The BCCI has also suspended the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to heightened tension in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’ following Pahalgam

terror attack.

“The decision to postpone has been taken pursuant to advice received from the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif who has kept in view the reckless aggression from India that has escalated to a point where national attention and sentiments are rightly focused on the courageous efforts of the Armed Forces of Pakistan,” PCB said in a statement. However, it has been learnt that Emirates Cricket Board, which holds a cordial relationship with BCCI, was unlikely to approve the PCB request to host the

remainder of the PSL.