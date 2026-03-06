No stopping Sen as he enters quarterfinals

Birmingham: A relentless Lakshya Sen produced a gritty performance to beat Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus and storm into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the All England Open Badminton Championships here on Thursday.

World No. 12 Lakshya, a finalist at the 2022 edition, looked razor sharp as he fought through intense rallies and physical exchanges to outlast Ng Ka Long, a former world top 10 player, 21-19, 21-23, 21-10 in a pulsating round-of-16 contest.

“It was a very solid game, I think both the sets and also credit to him, he made a solid comeback in the second. I think I just didn’t play freely towards the end of the second set and gave too many easy shots for him to kill,” Lakshya said. “But yeah I think I was prepared again in the third set to just go all out and happy with the way I played in the third. Tactically I was playing the right game both the sets and yeah it’s just the last few points I didn’t stick to the plan, just gave too many easy errors. But again, it was important to just switch off.”