No respite for Gill, fails to impress again

new delhi: Star batter Shubman Gill endured his second successive unproductive outing as Punjab faltered against Saurashtra spinners, going down by 194 runs on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match here on Friday.

Chasing a daunting 320 on a tough pitch, Gill, Punjab’s biggest hope to pull off a win, fell for a 32-ball 14 as the visitors were bundled out for 125 in their second innings.

In the first innings, Gill was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

In both the innings, Gill was trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Parth Bhut, who completed a 10-wicket match haul.

Bhut, who took 5 for 33 in the first innings, produced an even better spell a day later, taking 5 for 8 in 10 overs.

The spinners’ domination meant that 23 wickets fell on Day 1, while Day 2 saw 17 batters walking back to the hut.

Bhut received splendid support from fellow spinner Dharmendra Jadeja, who picked up five wickets while conceding 55 runs.

There was no real resistance from Punjab batters as Uday Saharan top-scored for them with a 31 off 71 balls.

Earlier, Saurashtra, resuming from their overnight 24 for three, managed a better second innings outing, scoring 286.

From 75 for five, ahead by just 108 runs, the late order batters’ fight boosted the home team.