No regrets in life as God opens another door after closing one: Rani Rampal

New Delhi: Her days of scorching the astro-turf might be over but legendary former India captain Rani Rampal has absolutely “no regrets” as she believes in making most of whatever opportunities that come her way.

Rani has been India’s most decorated women’s hockey player, having led the country to its best-ever finish at the Olympics -- a fourth place at Tokyo Games in 2021.

Besides,she was bestowed with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2020 and also received the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award, in the same year.

“I don’t have any regrets now, I know I did my work and still I am doing. In life, if one door closes for you, God opens up another one. You can’t get stuck in life. I have realised there will be plenty of people to pull you down in life but you have to raise yourself,” Rani told PTI in an exclusive interview as she gears up for her new role as coach of India U-17 girls’ team.

“Hockey gave me an identity, people listen to me, talk to me because of hockey. So I just want to work for hockey in any capacity, you can play, mentor young kids, you can teach. No body can snatch my passion for hockey,” the star centre-forward added.

But Rani’s journey has been a roller coaster one as she overcame many adversities to create her own identity in Indian hockey circuit.