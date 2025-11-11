No rank turner requested for South Africa Test: Ganguly

kolkata: The Indian team management has not asked for a rank turner for the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa beginning at the Eden Gardens on Friday, Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly said on Monday.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who arrived late on Sunday along with members of the team that played the white-ball series in Australia, inspected the Eden pitch on Monday morning along with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Ganguly, too, had a look at the wicket later in the evening after which the entire square was covered to protect it from dew or any unlikely showers.

“Well, they haven’t asked for it yet. So, I won’t be able to answer the question. It looks a very good one,” Ganguly said when asked if the Indian team management had requested for a turning wicket.

The Eden Gardens has hosted two Ranji Trophy matches so far this season, and the tracks have played on the slower side, offering little assistance to pacers.

The pace-heavy Bengal attack found it tough to make inroads against Uttarakhand on the opening day of their fixture before Mohammed Shami’s magical spell turned around Bengal’s fortunes.

The pitch, incidentally, has not been watered since Saturday, but CAB curator Sujan Mukherjee expressed satisfaction with its preparation. He said Gambhir was also “happy to see the wicket” during his inspection.According to Mukherjee, the India head coach had enquired when the pitch might start assisting spinners, and he responded that turn could be expected “from Day 3.”

Historically too, the Eden has never been a rank-turner and becomes batting-friendly after offering some assistance in the first hour’s play.

Ganguly supports Shami

Ganguly wants to see Mohammed Shami back in the Indian team across formats as he reckons the skillful pacer is ‘fit and is bowling exceptionally well’. “Shami is bowling exceptionally well. He is fit and we saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches,” Ganguly said.

Shami has so far claimed 15 wickets to help Bengal to successive wins.