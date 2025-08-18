No place for Babar, Rizwan in Pak squad for Asia Cup & UAE tri-series

Lahore: Pakistan on Sunday left out seasoned batters Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan while announcing their 17-member squad for Asia Cup and the preceding tri-series in the UAE later this month.

Babar and Rizwan, who helped Pakistan to their first-ever win over India in an ICC tournament in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, have been away from the format for a while.

Both Babar and Rizwan made their last appearance in the shortest formats in December 2024.

In the lead-up to the Asia Cup which will be played in T20 format in the UAE from September 9, the Salman Ali Agha-led side will play a tri-series against Afghanistan and the hosts UAE at Sharjah from August 29 to September 7.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said Babar has been asked to improve certain aspects of his game.

“I think it’s really harsh to challenge a player on their form on three games. Babar played nicely in the first ODI but missed out on the next two,” Hesson told reporters durign a media interaction.

“There’s no doubt Babar’s been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate.

Those are things he’s working really hard on.”

“A player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show he’s improving in those areas in T20s. He’s too good a player not to consider.”agencies