No Pakistan representation at presentation ceremony irks PCB

Karachi: The ICC’s failure to invite a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official on stage for the closing ceremony of the Champions Trophy has not gone down well with the tournament host.

A source said that the PCB’s chief executive officer Sumair Ahmed, who was also the director of the tournament, was present at the venue but was not invited for the ceremony.

Pakistan hosted an ICC event after 29 years with all India games scheduled in Dubai as part of the competition’s hybrid model. “PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn’t go to Dubai because of prior commitments as federal minister for interior but the PCB CEO was sent to represent Pakistan at the final and closing presentation,” the source said. He said for some reason or misunderstanding, the PCB official was not called on the podium, from where ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Devajit Saikia gave away the medals, trophies, and jackets to the players.