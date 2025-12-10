new delhi: Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes there is no other player like Hardik Pandya in the national T20 set-up because the star all-rounder is capable of commanding a spot in the team merely as a specialist batter or bowler too.

Out for more than two months due a quadricep injury during the Asia Cup, Pandya returned to the Indian squad for the home five-match T20I series against South Africa.

“Look at all the all-rounders in world cricket now. Does England have a back-up for Ben Stokes? No. In one-day or even Test cricket, there is no back-up for Ravindra Jadeja. It is the same with Hardik Pandya,” Bangar said “He can command a spot in the top five on his batting alone. He could also be one of the top three seamers in any team if he was just a bowler.”