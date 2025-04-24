No music, fireworks or cheerleaders

Hyderabad: Players and match officials observed a minute’s silence and wore black armbands as the usually festive start to an IPL game turned sombre on Wednesday to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

As a mark of respect to the victims, captains of the teams in action tonight -- Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians and Pat Cummins for SunRisers Hyderabad -- condemned the attack in which at least 26 people were killed.

The Indian national anthem was played before the start of the game and soon after, the players stood united in offering a minute’s silence.

Also not on display were the cheerleaders and the fireworks. No music was played in between balls but a full house at the HCA stadium meant there was plenty of noise every time the ball crossed the boundary.