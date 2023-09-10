No Messi, no problem: Campana scores twice as Inter Miami beat Sporting KC

Fort Lauderdale: With Lionel Messi out of the lineup to play in a pair of World Cup qualifiers for reigning champion Argentina, Inter Miami got two goals from Leonardo Campana to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday night. Facundo Farias added the third goal for Miami (8-14-4), which remains 14th in the Eastern Conference table.

The match was a test for Miami, which is 11-0-1 in cup and MLS matches since Messi’s arrival with the club. He already has 11 goals and eight assists with the team. Miami was winless in 11 straight before Messi’s debut on July 21.

“Like I said (Friday), Leo’s absence was going to be felt,” Campana said in Spanish. “But he has instilled so much confidence among the players. We believe now and know what we are capable of. Very happy with the result and the three points.”

Messi scored the winning goal in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Ecuador on Thursday and has another national team commitment against Bolivia on Tuesday. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is scheduled to return to Miami for its next league match at Atlanta FC next Saturday.

“We all know that when he is here, we are all better,” Miami coach Tata Martino said in Spanish. “We are capable of winning any type of match. That said for a group of players which works very hard and are teammates of the best player in the world, when he doesn’t play it is uplifting for them knowing they can win.” The lack of Messi was evident in the stands. Although the crowd at DRV PNK Stadium sang throughout the match and cheered loudly after each goal, there were noticeable pockets of empty seats.

In addition to Messi, seven other Miami players were called by their national teams for qualifiers and missed the match. Campana’s second goal in the 45th minute snapped a 1-1 tie. DeAndre Yedlin dribbled deep into the right wing area and centered a pass to a leaping Campana who headed it past Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia.