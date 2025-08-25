No MB players in squad but Jamil isn’t losing sleep over it

Bengaluru: India’s new head coach Khalid Jamil on Monday played down the chatter around non-availability of some top players in the national camp for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup and asserted that the team is ready for the challenge.

Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant refused to release their seven players for the camp, saying it was not mandatory for them to do so as the tournament did not fall in the FIFA international window.

Jamil, who succeeded Manolo Márquez at the helm of affairs, was left to pick his final 23-member squad from the 29 players who attended the camp.

“Talking about the difficulty, some clubs are not releasing players because of some reasons. We are coming from off-season also. So whoever is available, we have to deal with them,” Jamil said during his first press conference as India head coach here. “It is a big challenge for me. And the players who are with me, I have never felt any difficulty. Whatever I want, I have got. So, for me, it’s time to deliver and give our best. I am talking about the players. Everybody’s attitude is very good.”

Asked if the players in the national camp were being affected by the uncertainty over the ISL’s future after the top-tier league was put on hold by the organisers FSDL, Jamil said they were professionals and know how to handle situations.

“I never felt that they were having a disturbed mind. They know that when they go inside (the pitch), they have a job to do. So, there is no excuse. Everybody is working hard, that is the good point. I am getting full support from everybody, players and AIFF top brass,” he added.

“Moreover, we still have players like Sandesh Jhinghan, Gurpreet Sandhu, Anwar Ali, they are all very good. The new players, their attitude is also very good. The camp I have conducted, I never felt like that the team is weak.”