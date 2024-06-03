No marathons as Swiatek and Gauff sprint into French Open QFs

Paris: After the French Open marathon came the sprints.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova.

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff took only 60 minutes to rout unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2.

The 20-year-old American looked set for an even quicker victory when she led 5-0, but Cocciaretto fought back, getting a hearty cheer from the crowd after winning the next game.

Swiatek wound up with 48 points to just 10 for Potapova. The match ended when Potapova hit a forehand into the net on the first match point.

“I was just really focused and in the zone,” Swiatek said. “It went pretty quickly, pretty weird.”

Their match started at around 11 a.m. on Court Philippe Chatrier.

That’s just eight hours after men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic finished his five-set, 4 1/2-hour marathon against Lorenzo Musetti just after 3 a.m. in the latest finish in tournament history.

Swiatek said late finishes don’t just end with the match and are not healthy.

“Usually it takes us, like, four hours to even chill, and you need to do recovery, media. It’s not like the work ends with the match point,” she said. “I was always one of the players that said that we should start a little bit earlier.”

Gauff thinks the issue needs to be addressed.

“It’s a complicated thing,” she said. “But I definitely think for the health and safety of the players it

would be in the sport’s best interest to try to avoid those matches finishing, or starting, after a certain time.”

Gauff says there’s also a fine balance to be struck.

“Obviously I don’t want to complain too much about it because we are very blessed and privileged to be playing for a lot of money.

There’s people working real jobs under worse conditions for less money and just trying to get by,” she said. “It’s just tough for me knowing where some of my family come from and where things are, and I think about the people hearing this. Yes, if I was a person working, I would be upset to hear, you know, players complain.”

In the men’s draw, two-time Grand Slam title winner Carlos Alcaraz and 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas set up a quarterfinal showdown, while No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov got to the final eight in Paris for the first time in 14 appearances and will meet No. 2 Jannik Sinner next.

Dimitrov eliminated No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3), and Australian Open champion Sinner recovered from a terrible start to beat unseeded Corentin Moutet 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.