No love lost as Pegula unlocks Keys, Swiatek keeps on winning

new delhi: Friends off the court but foes on it — that was the story that unfolded at the Australian Open on Monday, as Jessica Pegula knocked out defending champion Madison Keys 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round of the season’s first Grand Slam.



January 26 is the Australia Day, and while celebrations were in the air, the Melbourne crowds had not anticipated such a marquee clash in what had otherwise been a relatively quiet women’s singles draw this fortnight. Off the court, Pegula and Keys share a close friendship and even co-host joint podcasts. But once the match began, friendship gave way to fierce rivalry — and, as it turned out, a rather unusual culinary consequence.

Ahead of the match, the two had made a wager on their podcast. As a result of the loss, Keys will now have to eat an apple pie topped with cheddar cheese. “A bet is a bet, so I’ll do it,” Keys said at her post-match press conference on Friday. “I hope it’s less gross than I think it’s going to be, but we’ll find out,” she added with a laugh.

Turning to the tennis, Madison Keys has struggled for consistency since lifting the Australian Open title in Melbourne last January. At last year’s US Open, the season’s final Grand Slam, she exited in the first round. This fourth-round loss will also cost her significant WTA ranking points, and she is projected to drop to around World No. 17 when the new rankings are released next Monday.

In the match against Pegula, it was Keys’ unforced errors that proved costly as she struggled to find rhythm at key moments. Still, the American remained upbeat about the road ahead. “I have 11 months of the year left and there’s still a lot to be proud of,” Keys said. “I’m going to keep working on new things and try to implement them at the next tournament. Obviously, I’m disappointed, but I’m really trying not to live and die on every single win and loss at this point in my career.”

Another player quietly going about her business is Iga Swiatek. Calm and composed, the world No. 1 reached her 14th career Grand Slam quarter-final with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 win over Australia’s Maddison Inglis. The home crowd did its best to lift Inglis, but against Swiatek’s relentless baseline game, there was little she could do in the 73-minute contest. For Swiatek, the Australian Open holds special significance. It remains the only Grand Slam she has yet to win, with two semis appearances her best results so far.