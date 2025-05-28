No line-calling tech in French Open, Djokovic says it’s a bad call

paris: For Novak Djokovic, this is a relatively easy call: He, like many players, thinks the French Open is making a mistake by eschewing the electronic line-calling used at most big tennis tournaments and instead remaining old school by letting line judges decide whether serves or other shots land in or out.

Plenty of sports, from soccer and baseball to the NFL, are replacing, or at least helping, officials with some form of high-tech replays or other technology. Tennis, too, is following that trend, except at Roland-Garros, where competition continues through June 8.

Even the longest-running and most tradition-bound of the majors, Wimbledon, is — gasp! — abandoning line judges and moving to an automatic system this year. The WTA and ATP added machine-generated rulings this season for tour events on red clay, the surface at the French Open. But Grand Slam hosts can do what they want, and the French tennis federation is keeping the human element.

The French Open is pushing back against modern technology

Djokovic, the 24-time Major champion scheduled to play his first-round match in Paris on Tuesday, understands why folks might prefer the way to keep things the way they were for more than a century in his sport. He gets why there could be an inclination to shy away from too much change in a world now drowning in cell phones and streaming and social media.

“You don’t want to give everything away to the technology, right? But if I have to choose between the two, I’m more of a proponent of technology. It’s just more accurate, saves time, and ... (means) less people on the court” said Djokovic, 38, who was disqualified from the 2020 US Open for inadvertently hitting an official with a ball hit out of frustration between games. That edition of the tournament in New York only placed line judges on its two largest courts, while others used an electronic set-up, a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Australian Open got rid of all line judges in 2021.