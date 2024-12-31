No Indian nominees for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Dubai: Rookie Australia opener Nathan McSweeney admitted feeling “devastated” after being dropped for the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but vowed to work hard to reclaim his spot in the national team.

No Indian player features among the nominees for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year award which has Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu and New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, among others.The other two players nominated for the honour are Australia’s Annabel Sutherland and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt.

“Sri Lanka’s all-format captain has been producing the goods with the bat for a long time now for her country. Athapaththu is ranked among the top-10 players in the ICC women’s rankings for batters,” the icc said.