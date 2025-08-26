No headway in meeting between AIFF and FSDL

Bengaluru: The meeting between the office-bearers of All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partners to resolve the issues concerning the country’s domestic game did not make much headway

here on Monday.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the AIFF said both parties expressed confidence of “arriving at a mutually agreed proposal”, but there was no mention of whether they have held any discussion on when to start the Indian Super League and the Super Cup.

The matter, though, is sub-judice. The Supreme Court, which heard the matter last Friday, had directed the AIFF and Football Sports development Limited (FSDL), who are the AIFF’s commercial partners as well as the ISL organisers, to discuss the issue and come out with a solution by August 28, the next date of hearing.

“Both parties approached the discussions in a constructive and positive spirit and expressed confidence in arriving at a mutually agreed proposal that will ensure the continued development and progress of football in India,” the AIFF stated. “The joint proposal will be submitted before the Hon’ble Supreme Court on August 28.”