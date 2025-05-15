No fallout as Rohit, Kohli to stay in Grade A contracts list

new delhi: As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirements within days of each other, there were rumours that the two might lose BCCI’s Grade A contracts soon.

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday ended the suspense by confirming that the star India stars will stay in the Grade A category despite retiring from the T20Is and Tests, at least for 2024/25.

“Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s grade A (+) contract will continue despite their retirement from the T20Is and Tests. They are still part of the Indian cricket team, and they will get all the facilities of Grade A (+),” Saikia said.

Kohli, Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja were all in the Grade A bracket on the BCCI’s annual player retainership list for the 2024–25 cycle, which was made public earlier in April.

A month prior to India’s visit of England, which kicks off the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle, Kohli announced his decision to retire from Test cricket.

Just days before, Rohit retired from the format following a series of poor performances in the format.