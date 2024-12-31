No end to Utd’s woes, Chelsea also stumble

London: Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre on Tuesday set a new world record for the youngest player to score 150+ in List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Nagaland here, bettering compatriot Yashasvi Jaiswal’s effort.

Alexander Isak scored for the sixth straight Premier League game as Newcastle beat Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford to condemn Ruben Amorim’s side to its worst home run in the top-tier since the 1970s.

Relegation-threatened Ipswich beat Chelsea 2-0 to win at home for the first time this season, and Aston Villa and Brighton drew 2-2. Newcastle’s commanding display marked the first time since February 1979 that Man United have lost three home league games in a row. It was also the first time since 1962 that United have lost five league matches in the same calendar month.

Chelsea started the day with the best away record in the league after leaders Liverpool but they were trailing at Portman Road after just 12 minutes thanks to a mistake from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

He replaced Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal but he was adjudged to have fouled Liam Delap in the box and Delap converted the penalty.