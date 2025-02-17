No end to Man U and Amorim’s hard times

Manchester: Ruben Amorim has opened up on “a lot of problems” at Manchester United, but says he’s not worried about himself after his troubled team lost again.

“I am not worried about me, I’m worried about the club, the team, the players,” Amorim said. “I hate to lose, that feeling is the worst. The rest I am not thinking about.” Amorim said he just wants “to help my players.”

United lost 1-0 to Tottenham on Sunday to leave the 20-time champions 15th in the Premier League. It was the ninth defeat for Amorim since he took over as United manager in November.

“I have a lot of problems, my job is so hard, but I am here to continue my job to the next week with my beliefs, I will try to do and try to win again,” Amorim said after James Maddison’s goal consigned United to defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Amorim, who won two Portuguese league titles with Sporting Lisbon, has endured a torrid start to his United career, with his team just three places above the relegation zone.

“I understand my situation, my job,” Amorim said. “I just want to win

games.”