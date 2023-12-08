No coach can create an artist like Mohammed Shami: Mhambrey

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami possesses a rare ability of landing the ball in an upright seam position every single time and no coach in the world can create such a fast bowling “artist”, gushed India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Shami, who finished on top of the bowling charts with 24 wickets from seven matches in the ODI World Cup, has been India’s go-to bowler in ODIs and Tests. Mhambrey, one of the quietest back-room workers in the current Indian set-up, doesn’t want to take any credit for Shami’s success.

Will India get another talent like Mohammed Shami?

“Well, if I tell you that coaches could create a bowler like Shami, then I would be lying. If a bowler can land it on upright seam every time then every other bowler in the world will be Shami,” Mhambrey told PTI in an exclusive interview before leaving for the tour of South Africa.

“It is a skill that Shami has acquired with tremendous hardwork and developed himself into the bowler that he is.

“Bowling ball after ball on the seam and with that perfect wrist position and getting it to move either ways is a rare skill set. A lot of bowlers, even if they land deliveries on the seam, will see the ball straightening up after pitching,” Mhambrey said.

The former India pacer also spoke about another brilliant operator Jasprit Bumrah in the same vein. “Even Bumrah with his unusual action gets the ball to move in or away with same action. This is an art and lot of hard work and dedication goes into perfecting the art.”

The way Shami and Bumrah have managed to dominate the the batters around the world is something that has surprised Mhambrey. Many would be envy of their success.

“I think in Test matches, we had Bumrah, Shami and Ishant (Sharma), who created this kind of magic but frankly speaking, if you ask me now if I would have expected this kind of dominance, I wouldn’t have dreamt of this level of performance.” “I mean to bowl out Sri Lanka for 50 and then to repeat it against a team like South Africa, score 320 odd and bowl them out for 80. That was surreal. Obviously with an attack like ours, we expected them to do well but to put up such a performance on the biggest stage for such a sustained period was something that was really commendable.”

The goal to create perfect bench-strength

Mhambrey, who came on board along with head Rahul Dravid was asked to assess the performance of Indian bowlers in the two-year cycle that ended with World Cup.

He spoke about the takeaways, like qualifying for WTC final, beating a strong Australian team and also becoming the first Indian team to win ODI series in England.

However Dravid and his team never lost sight of bigger picture, which is to create a bench strength.

“When we took over, we needed to see that two years down the line, we have also created a sufficient bench strength in every format. We had to identify at least 3-5 bowlers from next batch and also ensure that they get enough game time and are ready for the challenges of international cricket. Rahul, Vicky (Rathour), myself and (T) Dilip got together and identified the bowlers.”