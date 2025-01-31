No captains’ photoshoot in Pakistan before ICC Champions Trophy, says PCB source

Karachi: There will be no captains’ photoshoot or conference in Pakistan before the ICC Champions Trophy, a source in the host cricket board said on Thursday, ending the possibility of India skipper travelling to the country for any pre-tournament engagements.

The Pakistan Cricket Board source said the PCB was forced to cancel the pre-tournament captains’ gathering because of “unavailability of teams due to tight travelling schedules.”

“The thing is all teams have tight schedules before the tournament. England and India are playing a white-ball series while Australia is playing a Test and ODI series in Sri Lanka,” the source said.

He also said the PCB will organise an inauguration

event for the tournament on February 16 in Lahore instead of an official opening ceremony.

As per tradition, captains of all participating teams gather for a pre-tournament photo-op before the start of an ICC event.

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, which is set to be played from February 19 to March 9, will be held across three venues in Pakistan and one in Dubai.

India will, however, not travel to Pakistan for security reasons and will instead play all their matches in Dubai.

If they qualify for the final, the title clash will also be played in Dubai.

The inauguration ceremony would be held at the Huzoor Bagh in Lahore.