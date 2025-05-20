No Aisa Cup for India? BCCI yet to decide on it

New Delhi: The BCCI on Monday termed as “speculative and imaginary” the report which claimed that it has decided to pull out of men’s Asia Cup and women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

A media report, quoting sources, said that BCCI won’t let Indian teams compete in the two Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events at a time when the cricket body is being headed by a Pakistani and just days back the two neighbouring nations were involved in a military conflict. Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also PCB chairman, holds the position of president in the ACC.

Defending champions India are the hosts for the men’s Asia Cup, to be played in the T20 format, in September.

“Since this morning, it has come to our notice about some news items about BCCI’s decision not to participate in the Asia Cup and Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, both ACC events. Such news is devoid of any truth, the BCCI has not even discussed or taken any steps regarding the events, leave alone writing anything to the ACC,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.