No. 100 for Djokovic, no stopping Coco

Paris: Three-time champion Novak Djokovic roared into the French Open quarterfinals by beating Briton Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2 for his 100th match victory at Roland Garros on Monday to join Rafa Nadal in one of sport’s most exclusive fraternities.

The Serbian’s determined performance ensured he became only the second man to win a century of matches at the Parisian Grand Slam following the retired Nadal (112), keeping him on track for a record 25th major at the site of his Olympic gold last year.

Second seed Coco Gauff brushed aside Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-5 to move into the quarterfinals and stay on course for her first title in Paris.

Gauff, who got to the final in 2022 and semi-finals last year, is the youngest American player to reach at least the fourth round at seven consecutive Grand Slams since Venus Williams between 1997-1999.

Fellow American and third seed Jessica Pegula, however, failed to join Gauff in the last eight after crashing out to France’s 361st-ranked Lois Boisson after a three-set battle.

Five American women and three American men reached the fourth round in Paris this year to equal a 40-year-old record. Russian teenager Mirra Andreva also punched her last eight ticket after overcoming Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5.