Nikhat, Jaismine lead medal rush as women corner glory

greater noida: The Indian women boxers, led by star pugilist Nikhat Zareen, lived up to their top billings to claim seven gold medals, while Hitesh Gulia and Sachin Siwach also clinched the coveted yellow metal at the World Boxing Cup Finals here on Thursday.

The hosts finished with at least a medal in all 20 weight categories, signing off with nine gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

On a day when 15 Indians took the ring, reigning world champions Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Minakshi Hooda (48kg), Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar (54kg), world bronze medallist Parveen Hooda (60kg), former youth world champion Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+80kg) also struck gold.

Jadumani Singh (50kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65kg), Pawan Bartwal (55kg), Ankush Phangal (80kg), Narender Berwal (+90kg) and Pooja Rani (80kg) finished with silver medals. Neeraj Phogat (65kg), Saweety (75kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Jugnoo (85kg) and Naveen (90kg) signed off with bronze medals.

While the tournament field was depleted, with several top-ranked boxers skipping the event.

Jaismine on a roll

Jaismine delivered one of India’s biggest wins of the competition, upstaging Paris Olympics medallist Wu Shih Yi 4–1 in a pulsating final. The Services boxer imposed her tempo early with flowing combinations and weathered late pressure with composure to seal a

statement victory.

Having already beaten the reigning world champion earlier in the tournament, Preeti produced another stellar performance against Italy’s world championship medallist Sirine Charrabi.

Two-time world champion Nikhat (50kg) registered a unanimous win over Chinese Taipei’s Guo Yi Xuan, clinching her first gold since the 2023 World Championships. The bout also capped a successful return from injury. Parveen eked out a gritty 3–2 victory over Japan’s Ayaka Taguchi, while Arundhati dismantled Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova with a 5–0 decision.