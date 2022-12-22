Nikhat emerges as India's biggest star in a year

New Delhi: In Nikhat Zareen, a new star emerged on the horizon while veteran MC Mary Kom, standing in the twilight of her career, was left heartbroken in what was an eventful year for Indian boxing.

As India enjoyed good results in the ring, they were also awarded the hosting rights of next year's women's World Championships but on the global front, the sport's Olympic future continued to remain under scrutiny.

After spending her formative years in the shadows of the legendary Mary Kom, Nikhat grabbed the opportunity with both hands when time came to make the flyweight division, which was dominated by the six-time champion, her own.

Nikhat claimed a hat-trick of gold medals in 2022. She started the year by etching her name in the history books as she became the first Indian boxer to win a second gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament. Once requesting a "fair trial" for a shot at the Olympics, the Telangana boxer replicated her idol Mary Kom's world championship-winning feat. It was India's first Worlds title in four years and only the second (after Mary) outside the country. Her slew of wins as a teenager had led people to hail her as a possible heir to Mary Kom's throne and her gold-winning triumph, India's first yellow metal in four years at the World Championship, consolidated the view. The 26-year-old boxer then entered the Commonwealth Games as a strong medal contender and she didn't disappoint, clinching the 50kg title. Each bout was a testament to her evolution as a boxer, who is technically sound and knows when to use her power.

As Nikhat rose from the ranks, the defining force in Indian boxing for well over a decade, the timeless Mary Kom decided it was time for the next generation to make its mark.

The London Olympic bronze medallist opted to skip the World Championships and the now-postponed Asian Games to concentrate on the Birmingham CWG.

But fate had other plans -- cruel ones. The six-time world champion missed out on the opportunity to defend her CWG title after suffering a knee injury in the middle of her bout against eventual gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas during the trials. At 40, time is not on her side as according to IBA rules pugilists between the ages of 19 to 40 are categorised as Elite Boxers.

The Asian Games, now pushed to September next year, could be her swansong should she get fit and decide to participate. She has always maintained "I can play till 40."

But if her body doesn't permit it, the Manipuri has nothing left to prove, for she has inspired innumerable youngsters to take up the sport.

And the new crop of boxers comprising the likes of Nikhat, Nitu, world championship bronze medal-winning duo of Parveen Hooda and Manisha Moun and Jaismine Lamboria are trying to follow her

lead. Unlike Mary Kom, Amit Panghal had a lot on the line this year.