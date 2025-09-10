Nikhat comes out on top in scrappy last-16 bout

Liverpool: Two-time champion Nikhat Zareen survived a gritty test to edge past Japan’s Yuna Nishinaka and progress to the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Championships here on Tuesday.

Unseeded in the draw, Nikhat overcame a scrappy women’s 51kg Round-of-16 contest to secure a unanimous decision, though the scoreline did not reflect the stiff resistance from her 21-year-old opponent. Nishinaka troubled the Indian with constant clinching and was docked two points for excessive holding.

Nikhat now faces her toughest challenge yet in the quarterfinals against Buse Naz Cakıroglu.

India, however, endured a setback late Monday with Sumit Kundu (75kg), Sachin Siwach (60kg) and Narender Berwal (90+kg) bowing out in the pre-quarterfinals.