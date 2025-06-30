Nikhat, Ankushita advance to semi-finals
Hyderabad: Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen advanced to the semifinals of the 51kg division after a dominant win on the second day of the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament here on Sunday.
Zareen delighted the home crowd with a dominant 5:0 victory over Kalpana.
Former youth world champion Ankushita Boro also showcased her class, advancing to the semifinals of the 65kg category with a clinical 5:0 win over Rajasthan pugilist Parthvi.
Other notable quarterfinal results saw Preeti (54kg), Jyoti (51kg), and Devika Ghorpade (51kg) book their semifinal berths with clean, unanimous wins.
Tamil Nadu’s V Lakshaya (51kg) impressed with a 5:0 win over Laxmi Devi, while Tanu (54kg), Shashi (65kg), and Yashi Sharma (65kg) also moved ahead after solid outings.