Nikhat, Ankushita advance to semi-finals

Hyderabad: Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen advanced to the semifinals of the 51kg division after a dominant win on the second day of the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament here on Sunday.

Zareen delighted the home crowd with a dominant 5:0 victory over Kalpana.

Former youth world champion Ankushita Boro also showcased her class, advancing to the semifinals of the 65kg category with a clinical 5:0 win over Rajasthan pugilist Parthvi.

Other notable quarterfinal results saw Preeti (54kg), Jyoti (51kg), and Devika Ghorpade (51kg) book their semifinal berths with clean, unanimous wins.

Tamil Nadu’s V Lakshaya (51kg) impressed with a 5:0 win over Laxmi Devi, while Tanu (54kg), Shashi (65kg), and Yashi Sharma (65kg) also moved ahead after solid outings.