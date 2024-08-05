Nigeria becomes first African basketball team to qualify for QFs

Villeneuve-d’Ascq: Ezinne Kalu had a giant smile on her face as she joined her teammates for a celebratory run around the court with Nigerian flags.

Nigeria had reached a place no African country in men’s or women’s basketball had ever gone before — the quarter-finals of the Olympics.

Kalu scored 21 points and Nigeria secured a spot in the elimination round in Paris by downing

Canada 79-70 on Sunday for its second win of the Olympics.

“It means a lot, you know, not just to us as a team, but to the entire world of Africa,” Kalu said. “It only gets harder from here.”

When the final buzzer sounded, the team went to midcourt to start celebrating, with an assistant coach using her phone to record the moment. The Nigerians stopped to high-five the Canadians and then returned to celebrating with a midcourt huddle.