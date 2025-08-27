Ngumoha,16, steps up for Reds vs Newcastle

NEWCASTLE: Liverpool’s teenaged debutant Rio Ngumoha struck a last-gasp winner to earn his side a rip-roaring 3-2 victory at Newcastle United after the 10-man hosts had battled back from two goals down at a boisterous St James’ Park on Monday.

The 16-year-old had just been introduced in stoppage time and lashed home to break Newcastle’s hearts.

Newcastle dominated the opening stages but looked down and out 20 seconds after the interval when Hugo Ekitike put the visitors 2-0 ahead with a clinical side-footed finish. Ryan Gravenberch’s low strike had given Liverpool an undeserved lead in the 35th minute and Newcastle’s frustration got the better of Anthony Gordon who was sent off in first-half stoppage time for a rash tackle on Virgil van Dijk.

Bruno Guimaraes headed past Alisson in the 57th and Liverpool completely lost control of the game and were punished as William Osula nipped in to level in the 88th minute.

It looked that Newcastle might even grab an unlikely victory but Ngumoha struck in fairytale fashion to make it two wins from two games for Liverpool. “Winning away at Newcastle then you definitely need to have quality, especially in an atmosphere like this,” Reds’ coach Arne Slot said. agencies