Neymar’s Saudi Arabia stint comes to a close

Rio de Janeiro: Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal said it reached an agreement with striker Neymar to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Neither side confirmed details of the termination after the 32-year-old Brazilian, once hailed as one of the world’s best players, played only seven matches for the club, with only one goal and two assists.

Despite being sidelined since October 2023 due to an ACL injury, former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was part of the squad that won last season’s Saudi league.

Their deal was due to expire after Al-Hilal’s participation in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played between June 15 and July 13 in the United States.

The club said in a statement published on its social media channels on Monday that it “expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal.” Agencies