Neymar recalled by Brazil for WC qualifiers

Rio de Janeiro: Former captain Neymar has been recalled by Brazil after an absence of almost one-and-a-half-years.

The 33-year-old striker was included in the national squad by coach Dorival Junior on Thursday for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina this month.

Neymar recently returned to action with Santos after an ACL injury in October 2023.

He left Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal in January and signed a six-month contract with his boyhood club. Brazil, fifth in South American qualifying, will host Colombia on March 20 and travel to leader Argentina five days later at Monumental de Nunez Stadium in Buenos Aires.

“He played two matches at Santos for 90 minutes. He has also been spared in the last minutes of some matches,” Júnior said. “Let’s see how he performs in the run-up to our matches.”