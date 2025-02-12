News of Bumrah missing CT was just a matter of time

new delhi: This is one news which has been speculative for a long time. Just when the BCCI left his name out from the Indian team for the Champions Trophy at the last minute, it became crystal clear the injury to Jasprit Bumrah is not a minor one. The intrigue over Bumrah has been on since the time he got injured in the Sydney Test during the BGT Series. His MRI scan reports then and also now in Bengaluru have been treated like the biggest secret. There was no need for this really, since an injury to an athlete is normal. Or, the BCCI thinks the other way and fooled the fans till the last minute.

That the BCCI wanted to delay the changes in the team speaks very poorly. When the final list was prepared on Tuesday night, Bumrah was left out and Varun Chakravarthy got in. Strangely, on Wednesday, Varun did not play the third ODI against England, which adds more intrigue. There are serious injury issues in the Indian team and something is going wrong somewhere. If not, Varun has not over-bowled as such that he should get injured. The demand is for fit players since they train so hard.

Indeed, the focus is on the absence of Bumrah, who needs to be wrapped in cotton wool. He cannot be rushed back was always known but everyone from coach Gautam Gambhir to skipper Rohit Sharma kept quiet. What was the compulsion for doing so defies logic. In the end, fans and cricket experts still do not know what is the nature of injury and how long Bumrah will be out of action. Will he come back for the IPL 2025 or will he be prepared for the Test series against England?

A fast bowler is subjected to intense wear and tear, across formats, as Bumrah had been flogged to a breakdown state, is what many experts have said. He had back issues in 2022 and 2023. So, when he was brought back, there should have been more care in 2024. The way he was overbowled in the BGT Series was nice to watch as it brought wickets but not good for his body. “Any injury for a fast bowler cannot be taken lightly,” said Ramji Srinivasan, a strength and conditioning expert based in Chennai.

Ramji has worked with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and many more.

It was always well-known Bumrah would never be fit for the Champions Trophy. And at what cost? Destroy his back and body for good. It is very clear the BCCI hoodwinked fans. Now that Harshit Rana has come into the squad, India will be hoping the wickets in Dubai, low and slow, will aid the Indian spin masters.