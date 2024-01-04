‘Newlands will always hold a special place in my heart’

Cape Town: Newlands will always hold a “special place” for Jasprit Bumrah as it was at this very venue that his Test journey started six years ago, and winning the Player of the Series Award in a memorable Indian victory here was the icing on the cake.

Bumrah (6/61) ran through South Africa’s middle-order in a menacing spell on Thursday morning, bowling them out for 176 to leave India with a target of 79 for a series-levelling win.

Aiden Markram’s magnificent, counterattacking century (106 off 103 balls) only delayed the inevitable as the match ended inside five sessions, becoming the shortest ever game in the history of Test cricket. “This ground will always hold a special place in my heart,” Bumrah, who was the leading wicket-taker in the two-match series with 12 scalps to his name, said at the post-match presentation.

“The journey started here in 2018, always have fond memories. Very happy it went well today. “Our bowling unit was experienced and we wanted to make an impact. I didn’t expect the game to go this fast.”