Newcastle’s rise under Saudi ownership faces big test with Champions League future on line

Newcastle: Newly flush with Saudi Arabia cash, Newcastle United has chosen to tread a strategic and methodical path in its bid to reach the summit of the European game under the richest owners in soccer.

The club is encountering some teething problems by playing the slow game.

Qualifying for the Champions League last season arguably came ahead of schedule for Newcastle and manager Eddie Howe, and they’re struggling to juggle the demands of playing in Europe’s top competition while also keeping up with their rivals in the Premier League.

With a relatively shallow squad hit by a spate of injuries and running on empty amid a packed fixture schedule, the team has dropped to seventh in the league following back-to-back losses last week and, on Wednesday, faces the very real prospect of being eliminated from the Champions League before the knockout stage.

Newcastle hosts AC Milan with both teams on five points, a couple behind second-place Paris Saint-Germain and five adrift of already-qualified Borussia Dortmund. Newcastle needs a win at St. James’ Park and for PSG to draw or lose against Dortmund in Germany to seal a top-two finish and advance to the pre-quarters.

Lose, and Newcastle would be out of Europe completely, not even dropping into the Europa League playoffs courtesy of a third-place finish in the group. It’s a huge night for the northeast team and its Saudi ownership the Public Investment Fund following the 300-million-pound (then USD 409 million) purchase of the club in 2021 that invited accusations of sportswashing amid scrutiny of the kingdom’s human rights record.

Failing in the Champions League, the biggest show in club soccer would be an early blow to its new-found status as a major disruptor for the established elite.

Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise, though.

After all, Newcastle was placed with three storied opponents in the toughest group in the Champions League, meaning every match has been a big occasion for a club playing in the competition for the first time in 20 years.

Coupled with that is an absentee list of which Howe has never seen the likes before. Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope and Elliot Anderson are among those who are or have been injured, while offseason signing Sandro Tonali was banned for 10 months in October for breaching betting rules. Against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Newcastle fielded the same 10 outfield players for the fifth straight game and looked to be running on empty as it slumped to a 4-1 loss.