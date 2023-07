Newcastle sign AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali

Manchester: Saudi-backed Newcastle spent big to sign Sandro Tonali from AC Milan on Monday and take the midfielder away from the club he supported as a child.

The Italy international joined for an undisclosed fee and has signed a contract until 2028, the club said. The fee is reportedly up to 60 million pounds (76.3 million).

“He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said. “At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

“But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I’m excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead.” Newcastle is preparing for life back in the Champions League after qualifying for European club soccer’s elite competition for first time since 2003 last season. Tonali was part of Milan’s Italian league title-winning team of 2022. The former Brescia player has made 14 appearances for his country.

“First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career,” Tonali said.