Newcastle beat Fulham

Newcastle: Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute goal to earn Newcastle a 1-0 win in the Premier League over Fulham, whose striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had a goal ruled out against his former club for a double touch while taking a penalty on Sunday.

Isak, who came on as a second-half substitute, tapped in from close range after strike partner Callum Wilson poked the ball across the face

of goal after his initial header was blocked by a Fulham defender.

Newcastle moved back into third place, above Manchester United on goal difference and a point behind second-place Manchester City.

In the 69th minute, Mitrovic slipped as he struck his penalty, kicking the ball against his standing foot and into the net.

The Serbia international wheeled away in celebration but the referee gave a foul

and a free kick against Mitrovic, who was at Newcastle from 2015-18.