New Zealand enjoying different conditions, says Bracewell

Dubai: New Zealand off-spinner Michael Bracewell on Friday brushed aside any talks about India getting an unfair advantage in the ongoing Champions Trophy by playing all their games in Dubai, simply saying that his team was “excited to try and play in different conditions”.

Rohit Sharma’s team is playing all its matches in Dubai, and even the final will be held here if India goes the distance. New Zealand will be playing their first match of the tournament here -- against India on Sunday -- after their last two games were held in Pakistan.

“It’s part of what makes it exciting. I personally think it’s coming to a different ground and trying to figure out those different conditions. Yeah, not much more to say on that other than we’re excited to try and learn and play in different conditions,” added the 34-year-old off-spinner. “The wickets here have looked like they’ve taken a bit of a spin. So, it’ll be good to try and get used to it.”