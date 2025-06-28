New wide rule, DRS: Limited-overs cricket rules tweaked

Dubai: The ICC on Friday announced new playing conditions across formats including a minimum seven-day stand-down period for players diagnosed with concussion, trialling a new wide-ball rule in limited-overs cricket, besides changes with regards to boundary catches.

Cricket’s global governing body said on its website that the new playing conditions for Tests were implemented with the start of the new World Test Championship cycle for 2025-2027 with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh in first Test at Galle from June 17-21.

The upcoming limited-overs series between the two countries will mark the start dates for new playing conditions for ODIs and T20Is.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series from July 2 and then move on to a three-match T20I rubber from July 10.

In context of concussion protocols, the ICC said there are two changes.

Teams will now have to nominate designated concussion replacements for every match, which is being brought in to curb the home team’s advantage of being able to select from a larger group of players.