New signings shine as Postecoglou’s Forest loses 3-0 at Arsenal

London: Ange Postecoglou got a harsh reintroduction to the Premier League on Saturday. Nick Woltemade’s first taste of English soccer couldn’t have been sweeter. A trip to Arsenal was among the hardest possible starts for Postecoglou following his hiring by Nottingham Forest this week and the former Tottenham manager saw his new team get brushed aside 3-0 at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal’s new signings did the damage, with defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi scoring twice and Viktor Gyokeres — a prolific striker expected to transform the team’s fortunes — delivering exactly what is expected of him with a close-range finish. It was a third win in four matches for Arsenal, one of the top title contenders.

It was also a day when a slew of the Premier League’s late-summer signings made their debuts and one of the them was Woltemade, who headed home Newcastle’s goal in a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton. Woltemade is a lanky Germany international who joined Newcastle for a reported club-record fee of 69 million pounds ($93 million) to replace Alexander Isak. The 6-foot-6 (1.98 meters) striker became an immediate favorite at St. James’ Park by leaping at the far post to plant home a powerful header. In other results, Fulham were gifted an own-goal in stoppage time to beat Leeds 1-0.