New low for Delhi in Ranji

BY Agencies11 Nov 2025 11:58 PM IST

new delhi: Delhi cricket on Tuesday hit a new low after a spirited Jammu and Kashmir, riding on opener Qamran Iqbal’s superb hundred, thrashed them by seven wickets, their first-ever victory over formidable opposition in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket. Since 1960, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir have met 43 times and 37 of those games ended in outright wins for the seven-time champions. Chasing a target of 179 for victory, J&K needed 124 runs on the final day with opener Iqbal (133 not out off 147 balls) at the crease with

nightwatchman Vanshaj Sharma (8 off 55 balls). agencies

