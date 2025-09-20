New javelin sensation Sachin rues falling '40cm' short of Worlds bronze

Tokyo: Outperforming the likes of Neeraj Chopra and Julian Weber in his debut World Championship is a nice feeling but India's new-found javelin throw talent Sachin Yadav says it cannot make up for the disappointment of "letting slip" an unlikely bronze after a strong start.

Unheralded Yadav, participating in only his second international event, upstaged celebrated competitors like two-time Olympic medallist Chopra (84.03m), reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem (82.75m) and Diamond League trophy winner Julian Weber (86.11m) in Tokyo on Thursday in a surprisingly strong show.

The Indian's first-round throw of 86.27m was a personal best, bettering the earlier mark of 85.16m recorded while winning a silver in the Asian Championships in May, which was his first international event. Curtis Thompson of the USA won the bronze with 86.67m -- 40cm better than Yadav's effort.

"The opening throw went very well. Weather conditions were good, my body was in great shape and execution was near perfect. The moment I saw my javelin land, I thought I can win a medal. I was confident I would pull off at least one throw of 87m," Yadav said.

"I was competing against the world's best and naturally your performance gets better. But I could not improve my first throw in next five attempts despite trying my best. So, I feel I let slip a World Championships medal," the 25-year-old rued.

His second throw was a foul and the remaining four measured 85.71m, 84.90m, 85.96m and 80.95m. Three of his legal throws were better than his earlier personal best.

Hailing from a farmers' family at Khekra village near Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav also felt sad for defending champion Chopra, who was eliminated after the fifth round after an underwhelming show due to back pain.

"Me and Neeraj bhai kept talking during the final. After my first throw, he told me we should get two medals. I knew he was dealing with a back problem but he must be hoping that he would pull off a good throw somehow."

Yadav said his parents do not know much about athletics, leave alone World Championships, and they were surprised to see photo journalists at their village home after his Tokyo performance. "I have spoken to my mother. My parents are happy but they don't think much about all this. They just wanted me to get a government job," he said.