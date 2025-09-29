New innings for Manhas

Mumbai: Winning isn't everything but for 11 Indian cricketers it would be the only thing on their minds when they take on an unpredictable Pakistan in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday after a high-voltage build-up that has blurred the lines between on-field sport and off-field politics.

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas was elected the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unopposed along with other members, including board's secretary Devajit Saikia, during its 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its headquarters here on Sunday.

The 45-year-old Manhas became the 37th president of the all-powerful cricket body after he succeeded former India cricketer Roger Binny, who resigned from the post last month after turning 70.

Manhas is the third consecutive First-Class cricketer to have taken over as the board’s president after Binny and former captain Sourav Ganguly.

Manhas, who featured in 157 First-Class, 130 List A and 55 IPL matches between 1997-98 and 2016-17, had emerged as the frontrunner following an informal meeting of the board’s power brokers in New Delhi on September 20 ahead of the final day of nomination.

He also served as the director of a three-member ad-hoc committee formed by the BCCI to manage the affairs of the Jammu and Kashmir State Cricket Association (JKCA) due to mismanagement.

Manhas, who has an impressive tally of 9,714 First-Class runs with 27 centuries to go with 4,126 runs in List A matches, said he would rely on his experience as a player and administrator.

“It’s an absolute honour to be the president of the world’s finest cricket board. It’s a huge responsibility as well. I give my assurance that I'll be committed to do it to the best of my ability and dedication and passion,” Manhas told the media here.

“Maybe my work, my credentials… both as an administrator, as well as a cricketer. For the past four years, I've been working with the JKCA, we have done reasonably well and it will certainly help,” he said when asked about the factors that worked in his election as the board’s president.

The AGM also confirmed a few other key appointments with BCCI secretary Saikia and IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal retaining their posts, while former India cricketer and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Raghuram Bhat taking charge as the treasurer.

Veteran administrator Rajeev Shukla will continue as the board’s vice-president while M Khairul Jamal Majumdar was named as one of the two representatives in the IPL GC along with Dhumal.

Prabhtej Bhatia moved from the post of BCCI’s treasurer to joint secretary, replacing Rohan Gauns Dessai, and Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah became the apex council member as general body representative.

“There was no contestant against any of the candidates who had submitted their nominations for the apex council posts. They have got selected unopposed,” Saikia said.

In the women’s selection panel, former India cricketer Amita Sharma replaced Neetu David as its chairperson.

Sharma will be joined by former India players Shyama Dey, Jaya Sharma and Sravanthi Naidu as new inductees. Shyama retained

her position