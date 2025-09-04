New high for Bhambri, makes 1st Slam last-8

new york: Yuki Bhambri reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career, progressing to the last-eight of the US Open men’s doubles with Michael Venus.

The 14th seeded Indo-New Zealand combination knocked out fourth-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4 6-4 in one hour and 23 minutes. Meanwhile, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi gave a scare to second seed Hannah Klugman of Britan before going down in the girls singles second round 7-6(1) 4-6 6-3. in two hours and two minutes.