Never thought of scoring so many 100s, runs: Kohli

New Delhi: On the verge of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record number of ODI centuries, star India batter Virat Kohli on Tuesday said he had never thought of accumulating so many runs and hundreds when he began his career.

Kohli has been in terrific form with the bat in the ongoing ODI World Cup with one century and three half centuries in six matches. He scored 103 not out against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 for his 48th ODI hundred, one short of Tendulkar's world record.

He made 95 against New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22, five runs short of matching Tendulkar's record 49 tons in ODI cricket.

"If we talk about cricket, I had never thought of achieving all, as in where my career is and how god has blessed me (with) such a career span and performances," Kohli told Star Sports.

"I had always dreamt I'd do this, but I had never thought things would pan out this way exactly. Nobody can plan these things, the way your journey is going, and the way things unfold in front of you."

"I hadn't thought that I'd score so many hundreds and so many runs in these 12 years."

He said he had to change his "discipline and lifestyle" as he found himself lacking in professionalism at some point in his career. "My only focus was that I should perform well for the team and win games for the team from difficult situations. For that, I made quite a few changes along the way regarding discipline and lifestyle."

"I always had the drive in me, but I lacked the professionalism. Now, I have a single-minded focus on how I want to play the game, and after that, the results I've achieved are from playing that way itself," he added.

Kohli, who made his India debut in 2008, said the effort put in by a cricketer is always recognised by the sport. Kohli will have the chance to equal Tendulkar's feat in India's next match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday.