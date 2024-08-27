NEUFC beat Shillong Lajong, enter Durand Cup final

Shillong: Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC edged past local favourites Shillong Lajong FC 3-0 to qualify for the final of the Durand Cup here on Monday.

First-half goals from Thoi Singh and Moroccan striker Alaeddine Ajaraie and a strike in added time of the second half by Parthib Gogoi did the job for the Highlanders, as they scripted a piece of club history by making their first-ever Durand Cup final at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

A crowd of over 15,000 mostly partisan home fans was silenced when Thoi scored following a well-worked move in the 13th minute and Ajaraie added a second in the 33rd, courtesy a wonder-ball from Spanish playmaker Nestor Roger. Shillong gave a good account of themselves thereafter, but players like Mohammed Ali Bemammer in the Highlanders’ mid-field helped the visitors control the game before Parthib, brought in late by Spanish coach Juan Pedro Ben Ali, put the icing on the cake with a solo effort three minutes into added time.

The Highlanders did well to score the early goal. Samte’s throw-in from the left flank found Ajaraie inside the box. Ajaraie’s delectable back-heel to Jithin saw the lanky winger make a dash towards the backline and deliver a telling cross to Thoi, who slotted home with clinical precision.