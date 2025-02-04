Neuer gets 1 year contract extension

Munich: While the rest of European soccer has their eyes on new players, Bayern Munich re-signed a very familiar face.

Manuel Neuer is set to mark 15 years at Bayern next year after agreeing to a one-year contract extension that was announced on the deadline day for new signings. The 38-year-old goalkeeper’s contract had been due to expire at the end of this season.

“I’m still hungry and am looking forward to another year at this special club,” he said in a statement.